John Boyega has revealed that he and his co-stars all had a ''big cry'' on the last day of filming of the new 'Star Wars' trilogy.
John Boyega and the rest of the cast of 'Star Wars' had a ''big cry'' on the last day of shooting on 'The Rise of Skywalker'.
The 27-year-old actor plays former Stormtrooper Finn who switches sides to join the Resistance in the new trilogy of films in the sci-fi saga and when 'Episode IX' wrapped he admits it was an emotional day for him and his co-stars, who include Daisy Ridley, Oscar Isaac, Adam Driver and Domhnall Gleeson among many others.
Boyega admits he and his castmates feel grateful just to be a part of a franchise that was started in 1977 by George Lucas with 'A New Hope' and has gone on to be part of countless people's lives.
In an interview with Time Out magazine, he said: ''We all had a big cry, for real. It's also got the feeling of joy and being thankful for you guys, for all the people who've been coming to see the films, in a time when it's harder and harder to get people out to the cinema. It's appreciated. It's a part of people's lives. To be one of the many faces of it is very cool.
''The feeling of seeing that 'Star Wars' logo coming out of the screen - it just reminds you of how you felt the first time you watched it. I'm happy to be one part of the jigsaw puzzle because it is frickin' massive. It's emotional.''
Disney's new movies saw the return of original trilogy stars Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford and the late Carrie Fisher as Luke Skywalker, Han Solo and Princess Leia respectively - 38 years after they made the first films.
Boyega insists he will be more than happy to return to a galaxy far, far away as Finn in 40 years' time even if he needs a walking stick to get to the studio.
When asked if he'd reprise his role for a sequel in the future, he answered: ''Yeah, man! I'd come on with my walking stick, my Burberry walking stick! That's what I want!''
After nearly thirty years since his first solo record Mark Lanegan has just released one of his very best and there's not many artists who can claim...
The monstrous alien bioweapon Kaiju returns in the forthcoming sequel to 'Pacific Rim', and a...
After the thunderous reception for J.J. Abrams' Episode VII: The Force Awakens two years ago,...
After The Hurt Locker and Zero Dark Thirty, Kathryn Bigelow and Mark Boal reteam to...
After the release of The Force Awakens at the end of 2015, Disney and Lucas...
Appealing both to a new generation of viewers and fans of the series since the...
After the victory of the Rebel Alliance over the Galactic Empire and subsequent demolition of...
It's been thirty years since the Rebel Alliance; led by the noble Luke Skywalker, the...
The cast and crew of the hugely anticipated upcoming 'Star Wars' movie 'The Force Awakens'...
30 years ago, the Rebel Alliance struck their killing blow against the Galactic Empire. The...
Set three decades after the devastating events of 'Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the...
By trying to include an entire acclaimed novel on-screen, first-time filmmaker Biyi Bandele waters down...
Riveting performances hold our attention even when this dark drama starts wallowing in the messy...