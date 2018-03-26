John Boyega always wanted to be part of the sci-fi genre.

The 26-year-old actor landed the role of Stormtrooper-turned-Resistance fighter Finn in the newest 'Star Wars' trilogy and is currently starring in the sequel to 'Pacific Rim'.

Before landing his breakout role in 'Star Wars', Boyega became a household name in the British sci-fi movie 'Attack the Block', and he always knew he wanted to be part of the genre.

He told Fanfest.com: ''I've always wanted to be part of the sci-fi genre. And also at the same time, I just thought that if I wanted to be in a film, that I always enjoy it, and be a part of it in a very unique way which means playing a character important to the story and at the forefront of these stories as well.

''But honestly, not specifically to 'Star Wars' or 'Pacific Rim', I just wanted to be involved in sci-fi.''

Boyega is set to start filming the ninth instalment of the current Skywalker saga in July and admitted he felt more pressure starring in 2017's 'The Last Jedi' compared to his first outing as Finn in 2015's 'The Force Awakens'.

He said: ''I think definitely you feel the pressure when it comes to any role.

''With 'The Force Awakens', we had so much time auditioning that the role was already built up so that by the time I got to the fourth or fifth audition I felt like I knew who Finn was and I felt like I knew how I was gonna perform exactly.

''By the time you go into principal photography, you know exactly where the character is gonna go and so being heavily involved, especially with J.J. (Abrams) bringing us in, and being able to discuss and rehearse... it makes for an easier transition going obviously from myself as I am, into a character like Finn.''

Boyega will be reprising his role alongside Daisy Ridley as Rey, Adam Driver as Kylo Renn and Domhnall Gleeson as General Hux.