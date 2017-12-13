John Boyega always skips to the end of the 'Star Wars' scripts to make sure he survives to the next movie.

The 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' actor plays Finn in the science fiction film franchise and has confessed that when he first gets the script, he rushes to the end to see whether his character makes it out alive.

He admitted: ''It naturally happens, it's part of the creative process. And the director's job is to collaborate with his actors and reading the script and giving honest feedback is a part of it. It's something that was scary as I like to go to the end of the script and just see what happens and just see if I survive first.''

In one scene, Boyega finds his character going head to head with Captain Phasma, played by Gwendoline Christie, and he revealed she is a ''formidable fighter''.

He added: ''Gwendoline has a Mohammed Ali reach and her speed is actually ridiculous. So for someone like me, I rather dodged that because I like my face. Gwen's a formidable fighter, she knows what she's doing, she really does.

''We trained with each other and got really close in the process because with training, you see each other in pain and how you hurt each other or you're doing these fight coordinations. It was pretty cool but challenging.''

Boyega was separated from Daisy Ridley, who plays Rey, for most of the movie and admits it was tough as they had been side by side throughout their 'Star Wars' journey so far.

Speaking on ITV's This Morning, he shared: ''What's different right now is that Rey is off with Luke Skywalker doing all her Jedi stuff and Finn is obviously unconscious and recovering from a battle scar from his fight with Kylo Ren. He's at a different place, he has to figure out what side he is on ...

''I felt bad, it felt c***p [when he found out they wouldn't be working so close together]. Daisy and I had auditioned together, we had built a support system and to see that separated was disappointing but it was good for the characters.''