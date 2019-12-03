J.J Abrams has hinted that 'The Rise of Skywalker' will reveal more about Finn's past.

The character, played by John Boyega, was initially a stormtrooper before switching sides to the Resistance and Abrams has hinted that 'The Rise of Skywalker' will explain Finn's backstory.

The director told Vanity Fair magazine: ''I would say that each of the characters get more light shed on their histories. I'm not saying we get full, exhaustive downloads on all of their childhoods and every major step that got them to where they are.

''But there are a lot of questions about Finn's past, about Poe's past, obviously Rey and Kylo, and then some of the new characters we meet.''

John has previously suggested that he is happy with his character's evolution in the film, which marks the final installment of the 'Star Wars' sequel trilogy. The 'Attack the Block' star wanted his character to be developed beyond being a ''comedic goofy dud who never gets stuff done''.

John said: ''I definitely wanted more after 'Episode VIII' ('The Last Jedi'). ['Rise of Skywalker'] makes Finn's 'Episode VIII' arc makes more sense. We got to bring out a side of Finn we haven't seen.

''There's very interesting beats with Finn in terms of his relations to other characters - there's an aura around him, a new kind of confident energy.''

Meanwhile, Adam Driver, who plays Kylo Ren, has hinted that his character will ''evolve into something'' in 'The Rise of Skywalker'.

Adam said: ''He's almost like a spoiled rich kid who has to evolve into something. He's following his path of finding who he is. You might have had to metaphorically, or in this case literally, kill your father to find out who you are. To be your own person, at a certain point you have to claim it... But then again, we never really figure out who we are.''