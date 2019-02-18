'Doctor Who' star John Barrowman has recalled he was once gifted a sex toy by a fan dressed as a Klingon alien from 'Star Trek' at a sci-fi convention.
John Barrowman was once given a sex toy by a person dressed as a Klingon at a science-fiction convention.
The 51-year-old actor has a huge fan base due to his role as Captain Jack Harkness on 'Doctor Who' and spin-off show 'Torchwood' and he is used to being presented with presents when he meets people at events.
However, John - who has been married to Scott Gill since 2013 - was taken aback when he was approached by the 'Star Trek' alien at one convention who proceeded to gift him the marital aid, much to his surprise.
When asked by the Sunday Mirror's Notebook magazine what is the ''weirdest present'' he has received, he replied: ''I like to use the word 'imaginative'. Are you ready? I was at a 'Doctor Who' convention and a Klingon came up to me and gave me a box with a picture on it, and instead of the Captain Jack bomb I was riding, there was a vibrator shaped like an appendage. I was very taken aback and said, ''Thank you very much,' and I took it home and said to Scott, 'Do you want to see what I got? A Klingon gave us a dildo.' And he was like, 'Throw that away, it's filthy!'
''It's always the 'Doctor Who' fans. Musical theatre people don't give you marital aids. You do have people watching three or four nights in a row, who are there weekly though.''
John is very grateful for the support of his fans over the years and admits they don't stand for trolls attacking him on social media and are very quick to leap to his defence.
He said: ''Don't mess with them (his fans). I have to stop my diehards from ripping trolls to pieces. I say, 'You've got to pull back and chillax.' We throw trolls out. I have somebody who watches it all. I don't have to defend me, and if you don't like me, why are you on my social media? And if you've got an account where people can't comment back, you're a f***ing chicken.''
With the 61st Grammy Awards fast approaching, we have revised the long list of nominees once again and think we've made up our mind about who will be...
After a 21-year gap between albums and a full 19-year break as a band, Sleeper seem at last to be back in earnest.
Jay McAllister - otherwise known as Beans On Toast - brings his raucous road show to Kent's infamous seaside town.
Having announced her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', Billie Eilish unveils a sinister video for her new single 'Bury a...
Imagine Dragons have now unveiled the official video for their single 'Bad Liar', following their recent animated lyric video.
Brit Award-nominated Tom Walker unveils the video for his newest single 'Just You and I' taken from his debut studio album 'What a Time To Be Alive'.
Stalker Miller have seen a will and determination come to fruition with the release of their debut album 'Homegrown By Joan'.
Ethan and Jaden are two street kids with a close knit group of friends, Amy,...
Blistering writing, directing and acting hold us firmly in our seats as this procedural drama...
"This is one of those avant-garde things, is it?" says a droll, dubious and dying...