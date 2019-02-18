John Barrowman was once given a sex toy by a person dressed as a Klingon at a science-fiction convention.

The 51-year-old actor has a huge fan base due to his role as Captain Jack Harkness on 'Doctor Who' and spin-off show 'Torchwood' and he is used to being presented with presents when he meets people at events.

However, John - who has been married to Scott Gill since 2013 - was taken aback when he was approached by the 'Star Trek' alien at one convention who proceeded to gift him the marital aid, much to his surprise.

When asked by the Sunday Mirror's Notebook magazine what is the ''weirdest present'' he has received, he replied: ''I like to use the word 'imaginative'. Are you ready? I was at a 'Doctor Who' convention and a Klingon came up to me and gave me a box with a picture on it, and instead of the Captain Jack bomb I was riding, there was a vibrator shaped like an appendage. I was very taken aback and said, ''Thank you very much,' and I took it home and said to Scott, 'Do you want to see what I got? A Klingon gave us a dildo.' And he was like, 'Throw that away, it's filthy!'

''It's always the 'Doctor Who' fans. Musical theatre people don't give you marital aids. You do have people watching three or four nights in a row, who are there weekly though.''

John is very grateful for the support of his fans over the years and admits they don't stand for trolls attacking him on social media and are very quick to leap to his defence.

He said: ''Don't mess with them (his fans). I have to stop my diehards from ripping trolls to pieces. I say, 'You've got to pull back and chillax.' We throw trolls out. I have somebody who watches it all. I don't have to defend me, and if you don't like me, why are you on my social media? And if you've got an account where people can't comment back, you're a f***ing chicken.''