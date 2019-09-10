John Barrowman is releasing a festive Christmas album and heading out on tour.

The actor, TV personality and singer will release 'A Fabulous Christmas' on December 6 and head out on an eight-date tour of the UK, kicking off at the Bristol Hippodrome on November 30, and concluding at Oxford New Theatre on December 14.

The record will mark the 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!' 2018 contestant's first on the iconic Decca Records.

John said: ''It's been great to get back into the studio recording new Christmas tracks.

''I love this time of the year, but this is the first time I've put together a full album of Christmas and festive music for the most FABULOUS time of the year.

''I had so much fun on my summer tour, bringing my husband Scott and my parents along for the ride, while celebrating 30 years on stage and performing some of my favourite songs from that time.

''I can't wait to be back out there meeting more fans during this festive Christmas tour.''

As per a press release, the LP ''breathes new life into festive favourites, with added John Barrowman flair and his trademark sense of humour.''

The album and tour news comes after the former 'Torchwood' star confirmed he's joined the 'Dancing On Ice' panel.

The 51-year-old entertainer - who came fourth in the first series of the show in 2006 - has promised to bring a ''fresh, fun and fab-u-lous'' viewpoint to the skating show after it was revealed he'll be replacing departing Jason Gardiner on the ice panel.

He said: ''I am so excited to be returning to the 'Dancing On Ice' family.

''Unlike most I have been through the rigorous task of skating live as a contestant in the first series. This is a thrilling adventure for me and I hope to bring a fresh, fun and fab-u-lous angle to the judging panel.''

ITV bosses are thrilled to have John on board to cast his verdict on the skating celebrities alongside Ashley Banjo, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean.

ITV's Head of Entertainment Commissioning Katie Rawcliffe said: ''John's quick wit, inimitable talent and all round fabulous personality make him the perfect addition to 'Dancing on Ice's all star panel.

''We're looking forward to seeing him bring his own brand of sparkle to the show.''

November 30, Bristol Hippodrome

December 1, Glasgow SEC Arena

December 2, Manchester Bridgewater Hall

December 5, London Hammersmith Eventim Apollo

December 6, Harrogate Convention Centre

December 9, Portsmouth Guild Hall

December 12, Sheffield City Hall

December 14, Oxford New Theatre