Joey King put CBD cream on her feet before attending the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards.

The 20-year-old actress knew she would be in for a ''long night'' at the annual award ceremony on Sunday (19.01.20), and so decided to cover her feet in CBD cream - which is made cannabidiol, and is thought to soothe muscle and joint pain - before donning her ''insane'' heels.

When asked by Access Hollywood for her one fashion secret whilst on the red carpet at the event, Joey said: ''Oh ... I don't know. I've got CBD cream on my feet because I know it's going to be a long night and these heels are like, insane.''

Joey wore a custom made Jason Wu dress to the star-studded event, which was made from black Chantilly lace and featured a bustier top.

The dress was hand-embellished with nine different types of Swarovski crystals and tiny metal studs, with the total number added to the gown reaching over 5,000.

Joey's stylist Jared Eng told The Hollywood Reporter: ''Jason and I have been discussing and mulling over designs for a few months. We were thinking of doing something custom for the Globes but the turnaround was too tight.''

The look was finished with a Jimmy Choo clutch and a pair of simple earrings.

Joey was at the awards ceremony as an ambassador, and was also nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie for her performance in 'The Act'.

And although Michelle Williams bagged the award for her role in 'Fosse/Verdon', Joey felt ''honoured'' to be nominated.

She said: ''I feel great. I'm just happy to be here, you know what I mean? I feel just, honoured, that my fellow SAG members thought me worthy to be here. It can't really get better than that. Being a nominee is really the win.''