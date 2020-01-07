Joey King says it felt ''pretty great'' to be hit in the head with Patricia Arquette's Golden Globe on Sunday (05.01.20).

The actress was struck with the award when the duo were in the lift together and they all found it pretty funny in the end.

She said: ''You know, it felt pretty great. If I'm gonna get hit in the head with anything, it might as well be my friend's Golden Globe.''

Revealing how it happened, her mother Jamie shared to the Hollywood Reporter: ''Joey and Patricia were doing one of the skits in the elevator photo booth at the InStyle party and Patricia was pretending to be an opera singer, wearing a horned hat. Patricia threw her arms up in the air, as Joey was taking her top hat off to take a bow, and Patricia smacked her in the head accidentally! Joey is a little Lucille Ball and does physical comedy, so I didn't know if it was real or not, at first. But when I realised it was real, I thought it was the funniest thing that could ever happen. Joey and Patricia adore each other, so it was absolutely iconic that she would bonk Joey with her Golden Globe.''

Joey previously took to social media to show off her injuries.

The 'Kissing Booth' actress captioned it: ''Patricia Arquette accidentally hit me in the head with her Golden Globe. That sentence will give me bragging rights for the rest of my life. @PattyArquette (sic)''

To which Patricia replied: ''What happens in the elevator stays in the elevator! No seriously I'm so sorry sweetest one! (sic)''