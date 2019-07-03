Joey King became her ''most confident'' and ''happy self'' when she shaved her head.

The 19-year-old actress chopped off her brown locks after she was cast as Gypsy Rose Blanchard in the Hulu true-crime series 'The Act', who killed her mother Dee Dee (played by Patricia Arquette) after years of being forced to live her life as a seriously ill child when, in fact, she was perfectly healthy.

And now the star - who is the new face of Urban Decay's 'Pretty Different' campaign alongside singer Lizzo, actor Ezra Miller, and K-pop rap star CL - has revealed that shaving her hair off was liberating because she used to ''hide behind'' her locks and was subsequently ''forced to confront'' herself without her tousles.

She said: ''I got rid of something that I usually hide behind, and that so many of us hide behind, and I was forced to confront myself and just be with myself with no hair.

''[Between that] and diving into such a complex character every day, I really just became my most confident and happy self.''

And Joey insisted that her family and friends were worried about her shaving off her locks because of the ''mean things'' that would be said about her by trolls online.

She told People magazine: ''I remembered the way I felt when people said mean things when I was younger. But then I fully decided that I wanted to do it and when the day came along, I was like 'Get this s**t off my head!'

''Everybody was concerned about me shaving my head, not because of what I would look like, but because they remembered what I went through online the past times.

''They were like, 'Do you want to go through [that] again?' But when I decided I was willing to take that risk, they were like, 'All right, well then we are fully behind you.' And I'm super thankful that they are.''

The 'Kissing Booth' star also went on to admit she has her own ''uniqueness'' and doesn't have a ''filter''.

She added: ''I definitely own my uniqueness. I am very blunt and very honest. I don't really have a filter.''