Joey Fatone and his estranged wife Kelly Baldwin have agreed to abide by their prenup.

The former NSYNC star filed for divorce from his spouse, with whom he has children Briahna, 18, and Kloey, nine, last month, but it shouldn't take the judge long to grant the dissolution of their relationship as they are happy to follow their 2004 agreement.

According to the court documents, obtained by The Blast, the 42-year-old singer will pay $4,500 every month in child maintenance as well as $3,500 in spousal support.

Joey has claimed his average monthly gross income is $21,076.02 with expenses and he has $20,000 in the bank, $1,327,600 in stocks and retirement, and $90,000 in cash.

The documents also explain that him and Kelly have been living at different addresses since their split in 2014 and he has been dating Izabel Araujo for the past four years.

The actor tied the knot with the screenwriter back in 2004 after dating on and off for 10 years, but they were at the forefront of split rumours back in 2013.

He said at the time: ''We're still married ... kids are great. I'm deeply upset about [the rumours]. We're fine.''

The former 'Dancing with the Stars' contestant and his estranged spouse went through a trying time when Kelly faced health complications during her pregnancy with Kloey, and Joey said at the time he had decided to stay at home in order to ''make sure everything was okay''.

He said: ''I was like, 'I am not doing s**t.' I decided, 'I'm not working. I'm just going to stay home, be with my wife and wait until the baby is delivered.' I wanted to make sure everything was okay.''

The pair were brought closer together by Kloey's birth, as she's ''on the spectrum of autism'' and requires different care to other children.

Speaking in 2017, he said: ''It has tested us a lot. She's on the spectrum of autism and there are all different types, so everyone handles their child differently, but we handle it as we go, like most parents.''