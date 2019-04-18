Joey Fatone teared up during *NSYNC's performance with Ariana Grande at Coachella.

The 25-year-old pop star reunited the boy band during her star-studded headline slot at the festival last Sunday (14.04.19) and the 42-year-old singer admitted that performing at the world-famous event in California with Jc Chasez, Lance Bass and Chris Kirkpatrick was ''really cool'' and he couldn't help but get emotional.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', he said: ''It was really cool. I did get a little teary-eyed, I'm not going to lie.''

Explaining that his 18-year-old daughter, Briahna - who has always wanted to go to Coachella - was in attendance, he said: ''She was Snapchatting and she was screaming like, 'Go Daddy!'... I was like, 'Oh my god, it's so beautiful.' It was cool to see her see that.''

The 'Bye Bye Bye' hitmaker - who also has daughter Kloey, nine, with wife Kelly Baldwin - confirmed that the band, who performed without original member Justin Timberlake, won't be taking to the stage again with Ariana at the second weekend of the festival but insisted that the 'thank u, next' hitmaker ''always has something up her sleeve''.

He said: ''[Ariana] always has something up her sleeves, so I'm sure she's going to have more surprises for you guys that weekend, but she just wanted to do it this weekend. She'll do other things as well and kind of mix it up.

''But it was a blast, I think the best time that I actually had was on the bus ride home. We just got to hang out, just really shoot the crap, hang out and really be fun, have a couple drinks with each other, and we haven't done that in a long time. We actually rode a tour bus back to LA, which was cool.''