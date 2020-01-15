Joey Fatone doesn't think *NSYNC are ''mentally'' ready for a reunion yet.

The boy band were inundated with calls about a reunion after the group - which includes Joey, Lance Bass, Jc Chasez and Chris Kirkpatrick - performed with Ariana Grande at Coachella last year but Joey admits he doesn't think the group are quite prepared yet to return to music.

He said: ''We started getting phone calls, of course. 'Well, are you guys back together? What are you doing? Oh my gosh! There's an offer here.' This, that. There were offers thrown on the table, but the whole thing was, I don't think we were ready for it yet. I don't think even at the moment, like to really mentally wrap our head around to see what we want to do, and I think that's the conservation that we really have to have that we haven't had yet. It's really going, 'Do we wanna do it, or do we not? And if we do want to do it, what is it?' And that's something that will definitely take some time.''

And if the band were to reunite, the 42-year-old singer insists there would be less ''pressure'' for them all as they've already secured the number one spot in the charts.

Speaking to Billboard's Pop Shop Podcast, he added: ''It's not a no, but it's not a yes, because the thing is, we may come up with an idea that may not work for all of us. If I did do something like this, I think it's just something that definitely we will wanna do maybe more music, but also have fun, do you know what I mean? ...

''There's not a lot of pressure anymore. Usually back in the day, it was, 'You need to be No. 1. You need to do this. This should be that. This should be this.' For us, if we ever came back out, it's like it'd be nice to do all this stuff and be No. 1, but we've already done it. We're in our 40s! We got kids now! The backstage is going to be completely different, that's for damn sure! There'll be a lot more kids running around, no groupies.''

Justin Timberlake was also a former member of *NSYNC until he departed to work on his own material and carve a solo music career.