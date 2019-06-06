Joey Fatone is divorcing from his wife Kelly Baldwin.

The former NSYNC star has been married to Kelly for almost 15 years and has children Briahna, 18, and Kloey, nine, with her, but revealed earlier this week the pair are currently going through a divorce.

Speaking to Us Weekly magazine, he said: ''I was, at one point, married, and now I am separated, going through a divorce.''

The 42-year-old singer tied the knot with the screenwriter back in 2004 after dating on and off for 10 years, and the pair were previously at the forefront of split rumours back in 2013 before Joey brushed them off.

He said at the time: ''We're still married ... kids are great. I'm deeply upset about [the rumors]. We're fine.''

The former 'Dancing with the Stars' contestant and his estranged spouse went through a trying time when Kelly faced health complications during her pregnancy with Kloey, and Joey said at the time he had decided to stay at home in order to ''make sure everything was okay''.

He said: ''I was like, 'I am not doing s**t.' I decided, 'I'm not working. I'm just going to stay home, be with my wife and wait until the baby is delivered.' I wanted to make sure everything was okay.''

The pair were brought closer together by Kloey's birth, as she's ''on the spectrum of autism'' and requires different care to other children.

Speaking in 2017, he said: ''It has tested us a lot. She's on the spectrum of autism and there are all different types, so everyone handles their child differently, but we handle it as we go, like most parents.''