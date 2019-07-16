Joely Richardson was ''blown away'' by 'Fleabag'.

The 54-year-old actress loved the hit BBC comedy - which was written by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who also stars as the titular character - and she was very impressed by the ''acting and the artistry'' in the show.

When asked in an interview with Radio Times magazine what she's watching at the moment, she said: '''Fleabag'. I didn't know the scenario just that all the young ones were talking about it and I was blown away, by the acting and the artistry.''

The Patriot' star went on to reveal that she's also a huge fan of Ricky Gervais ' recent Netflix series 'After Life' as well as Channel 4 miniseries 'The Virtues'.

She said: ''The other programme I watched all in one night was 'After Life', Ricky Gervais is completely hysterical.

''I'm also watching 'The Virtues'. Wow, I haven't finished it yet but apparently, I should brace myself.''

Joely also spoke of her roles in 1993 BBC series 'Lady Chatterley', where she played the titular character who embarks on an affair with her groundskeeper, and her time playing Julia McNamara on American serial medical drama 'Nip/Tuck' which followed the lives of two cosmetic surgeons working and living in Miami.

The '101 Dalmatians' star explained that although she'd be ''curious'' to watch herself playing her racy alter ego Lady Chatterley again, after accidentally seeing herself in 'Nip/Tuck' she felt the show seemed ''like something from 60 years ago''.

She said: ''I haven't seen 'Lady Chatterley' for a long time. If I came across it, I'd be curious. I happened on an early episode of Nip/Tuck recently and it felt like something from 60 years ago. At the time it seemed so modern and racy.''