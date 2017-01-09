Joely Fisher felt ''proud and sad'' when she saw the Golden Globes tribute to Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds.

The 49-year-old star - who is the half-sister of the late 'Star Wars' actress - decided to ''celebrate'' the lives of the screen icons at the ceremony (08.01.17) and was overwhelmed by the montage put together by producers, which mixed family footage with memorable moments from their career.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight' at the HBO Golden Globes after-party, she said: ''I think about their unparalleled and incomparable careers [when I see tributes like this].

''The Globes are honouring best of performances of the year, and the best in life. I'm proud, and sad, and feeling the same sort of chasm on the planet that everybody else is. I decided to make it out of my house today to [honour] my girls. I'm gonna go celebrate the ladies. I think we're all super-proud.''

Meryl Streep also paid tribute to Carrie as she picked up the Cecil B. DeMille Award.

She said: ''As my friend, the dear, departed Princess Leia, said to me once, 'Take your broken heart and make it into art.' Thank you.''

And Joely thought the sentiment was ''incredible''.

She said: ''That's an incredible line, it's an incredible thought. I hope that we're all able to do that.''

After the special tribute segment aired, Debbie's son, Carrie's brother Todd Fisher, thanked awards bosses for the moment.

He tweeted: ''Thank you @goldenglobes for taking a moment and honoring my girls.(sic)''

Carrie died aged 60 on December 27, a few days after suffering a heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles, while her 84-year-old mother passed away after a stroke on December 28.