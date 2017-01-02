In a new tribute essay written for The Hollywood Reporter, Joely reveals she and her late sister exchanged texts the evening before Carrie's flight from London to Los Angeles, which was to be her last, and they chatted about Christmas plans and the Desperate Housewives actress' upcoming 20th wedding anniversary on New Year's Eve.

Carrie suffered a heart attack on the way back to America on 23 December (16) and never recovered. She died on 27 December (16).

"We promised we’d spend Christmas together," Joely writes. "It's a promise we kept, although not in a way either of us had anticipated. Throughout the holiday, I sat by her side in a hospital room filled with a cacophony of sounds made by the machines keeping her barely alive."

She was joined by her sister's mother, Debbie Reynolds, who was to pass away following a stroke on Wednesday (28Dec16), and now admits Carrie would find the whole double death drama amusing: "Debbie loved nothing more than the spotlight," she adds. "And I can imagine Carrie is having a laugh right now, rolling her eyes at the kind of crazy ending that only happens in Shakespeare tragedies... and (Carrie) Fisher novels. Carrie’s mom has once again stolen the show, with the ultimate 'twirled up' joke."

In her essay, Joely also recalls growing up with her half-sister, who was an idol and always made her feel "more interesting by osmosis" and admits Carrie would have appreciated her dramatic exit, adding: "She just might have wished for another couple of decades before making one."

The actress concludes her piece by writing: "You all lost Princess Leia and Carrie Fisher; I lost my hero, my mentor, my mirror. My brother Todd has lost his sister and his mother, whom he has said will lay to rest together. There is no universe where these ladies are not due their appropriate pedestals, and both will be memorialized in separate ceremonies in coming weeks.

"My sister Tricia Leigh and I vow to be whatever our niece Billie needs us to be. We will pick up the the saber, use the force... whatever. We will honor these two magical people who have left the tribe in the way they lived, with grandeur and grace. I want them back but since I know that is not possible, I will soldier on."

Joely has also hinted she is planning to write a book about her life with Carrie.