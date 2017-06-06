Joel Kinnaman has revealed 'Suicide Squad 2' will be filmed next year.

The 37-year-old actor ''definitely'' wants to return to the franchise as Red Flag, and confirmed work is currently underway on a script, with shooting expected to commence ''sometime'' in 2018.

He told The Hollywood Reporter: ''As far as I know they're writing the script and I think the plan is to shoot it sometime in 2018, but that could change. I think I'll definitely come back for it.''

Joel would love 'Suicide Squad' director David Ayer to return to helm the highly-anticipated sequel, but he hasn't signed up for the project and is busy working on another DC Universe movie, 'Gotham City Sirens'.

And though he hasn't seen a plot for the film yet, the actor knows what he'd like to see his character and fellow supervillains, including Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Deadshot (Will Smith) and Captain Boomerang (Jai Courtney), get up to in the sequel.

He added: ''Ultimately, I'd love for David Ayer to direct it, but if he doesn't want to direct it then someone who is great with character and that's able to ground the story and maybe put these characters in a more normal situation. It would be really interesting to see these crazy characters interact with regular people as well.''

Mel Gibson was previously linked with the vacant director's chair, but insisted it was all just speculation.

He said recently: ''I don't know. I just met some guys about story points. It's not a done deal or anything, but it's just fun to shoot the pool, you know, when it comes to stories.

''I love doing it. And if we can elevate any type of concept, it's good. We'll see.''