Joel Kinnaman has reportedly split from his wife Cleo Wattenstrom.

The 'Suicide Squad' actor, 39 - who plays Colonel Rick Flag in the DC Comics franchise - and his 26-year-old tattooist spouse allegedly parted ways last year, but remain close friends, according to Us Weekly.

The couple first started dating in 2014.

Joel tries to keep his private life out of the spotlight, but two years after dating the brunette beauty, the 'House of Cards' star corrected 'The Talk' host Aisha Tyler during an interview on the show when she referred to Cleo as his ''girlfriend''.

Whilst they were discussing the matching tattoos the cast of 'Suicide Squad' - which also starred Jared Leto as The Joker and Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn - had done, he said Cleo was actually ''my wife''.

Joel then revealed that the pair secretly married at 'Same Day Marriage' in Los Angeles, which offers quick ceremonies for a few hundred dollars.

He said: ''I'm a romantic guy. I took her to this very romantic place on San Vicente Boulevard called Same Day Marriage. That was it. This little Russian lady sitting inside there, she was like, 'Do you want to get married? $435, quick'.''

Despite no longer being romantically attached, the pair have been spotted out and about with their mutual friends and recently attended a UFC fight.

On November 25, Belgium-born Cleo - who still uses Joel's surname on her instagram profile - shared a series of photos of the pair together to mark his birthday and even posted the red heart emoji.

She captioned the post: ''JOEL!!!!!!!!HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!!!!! (sic)''

Joel previously dated Olivia Munn, 38, for two years, between 2012 and 2014.

Neither Joe or Cleo have commented on their split.