Joel Kinnaman regrets allowing Will Smith to tattoo him on the set of 'Suicide Squad'.

The 38-year-old actor appears alongside Will in the much-maligned DC Comics movie, but has admitted he regrets letting the Hollywood veteran give him an inking.

Asked whether he wishes he could change the past, Joel confessed: ''The answer is yes.''

Joel's regret is exacerbated by the fact that his wife Cleo Wattenstrom is a world-famous tattoo artist.

The actor - who starred as Rick Flag in 'Suicide Squad' - told 'Watch What Happens Live': ''That was a horrible idea.

''You know, don't let a 47-year-old man without his reading glasses tattoo you. That is the life lesson. Especially when you have a very talented wife. It's supposed to be a s***ty tattoo, so that's what it is.''

Joel first revealed Will had tattooed the word ''Skwad'' on him back in 2015, ahead of the film's release.

In an Instagram post, which featured a photograph of his freshly-inked arm, Joel wrote: ''Got my #skwad tattoo:) Will has many many talents, tattooing is not one of them. It was like watching a drunk baby fly a helicopter. (sic)''

Meanwhile, Will previously revealed that he tore his calf ''six weeks into rehearsals'' on 'Suicide Squad'.

Will, 49, got himself into great shape to star in the David Ayer-directed film, but he was out of action for six weeks after suffering the painful injury.

He said: ''It took twice as many hours to get in shape than it did 10 years ago. I realised I was in my 40s on this movie trying to be with all those 20 year olds.

''Six weeks into rehearsal I tore my calf and was down for six weeks. When you shut down one of these movies for six weeks it can go really wrong.''