Joel Edgerton would be ''totally down'' to reprise his role as Owen Lars in the proposed Obi-Wan Kenobi spin-off movie.

Director Stephen Daldry is reportedly in early talks to helm a 'Star Wars' movie about the iconic Jedi Master - who was portrayed by Sir Alec Guinness in the original trilogy and then Ewan McGregor in the prequels.

Edgerton, 43, was seen as a younger version of Luke Skywalker's Uncle Owen in 'Star Wars: Episode III Revenge of the Sith' and has revealed he wouldn't say no to returning to the role.

When asked whether he would be interested in returning to the franchise, Edgerton told Yahoo! Movies: ''First part of your question is: could he come back? Yes. Should he come back? Maybe even more of a year!

''I think me and Ewan and Liam [Neeson] in a movie is pretty good. Absolutely! I'd be totally down.''

Edgerton isn't the only actor to have spoken out about the possibility of starring in the film after McGregor, 46, said he'd be happy to return as lightsaber wielding Obi-Wan again.

He said: ''There's a lot of talk, and I'd be happy to play him again, but I don't know anything more than you do. I saw the new one over Christmas and I thought it was really, really beautiful.''

If Daldry agrees a deal, he will oversee the development and script along with Lucasfilm executives for Disney.

If the film goes ahead, it will follow the Han Solo spin-off film, which was helmed by director Ron Howard, while Disney and Lucasfilm are also said to be considering other movies outside of the main 'Star Wars' franchise, including focusing on characters including Yoda and Boba Fett.

Obi-Wan played an important role in the original 'Star Wars' trilogy, acting as a mentor to young Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), a portrayal which saw Guinness earn an Oscar nomination.

And in the three prequels, Obi-Wan played a central part in training Anakin Skywalker who ultimately turns to the Dark Side of The Force and betrays the Jedi Order and his mentor becoming Darth Vader in the process.