According to 'Boy Erased' director Joel Edgerton, he was initially worried by the release of 'The Miseducation of Cameron Post'.
'Boy Erased' director Joel Edgerton was initially worried about the release of 'The Miseducation of Cameron Post'.
The 44-year-old filmmaker's project and the Desiree Akhavan-directed 'Miseducation of Cameron Post' both centred on the issue of gay conversion therapy, and Joel was slightly concerned that there wasn't enough room in the industry for two films about the same subject.
He said: ''When I first heard, as we were about to head into pre-production, that another movie was being made, I was definitely like 'Oh, damn.'''
However, Joel subsequently reflected on the situation and concluded that it shouldn't be a problem.
The director pointed out that many similar films are released each and every year.
He told the BBC: ''I think that's the only time I've ever been at all worried about it.
''Because my answer to that in many ways is that every year I see that there's like 20-plus superhero movies, there's dozens of romantic comedies, there's 50 horror movies.
''It's like, if there isn't enough room in this time for two conversion movies in one space then that's crazy.''
Joel also thought that 'The Miseducation of Cameron Post' - which stars Chloe Grace Moretz - was sufficiently different to his own movie.
He shared: ''The beauty is 'Cameron Post's central character is a young lady, it's a cheekier satirical aspect to its tone ... there are enough points of difference between that they can definitely be a different meal on the menu for different people.''
