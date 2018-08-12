Joe Thomas would ''love'' to make another 'Inbetweeners' movie.

The 34-year-old actor shot to fame playing Simon in the hit Channel 4 sitcom and two spin-off movies, and though he'd jump at the chance to work with co-stars Simon Bird, James Buckley and Blake Harrison again, he insists it would have to be on the right project because they don't want to ruin the show's legacy.

He said: ''Those guys are honestly life-long friends and obviously I'd love to work with them again.

''But it's just about working out whether that's the right decision - and ultimately, that's not my decision and I don't think it should be.

''It's a really well-loved show and we don't want to ruin that by doing something that wouldn't work.

''The guys are all brilliant and that was a great time of my life, but at the moment it has to be about new challenges.''

Joe can next be seen as graduate Nick in 'The Festival', in which he appears alongside his real-life fiancee and former 'Inbetweeners' co-star Hannah Tointon and he admitted he really enjoys working with his partner.

He told OK! magazine: ''It was great working with Hannah again. She's a very funny comedy performer. She was brilliant. It was a great cast. We all became this comedy gang.''

Meanwhile, 32-year-old Blake - who played Neil in 'The Inbetweeners' - recently insisted he thinks he and his castmates are too old to return to the school-set comedy series.

He said: ''I just don't think it would work, I think we're too old now.

''I think the reason it was so funny was because you had these idiotic, ignorant lads that you let them get away with saying things that would be quite offensive, but as they get older, you can't excuse it.''

And Simon, 33, also admitted things were definitely ''over'' for the show because they don't want to ''spoil'' its legacy.

He said: ''It's definitely over. We're all so happy and proud of what we did with it and don't want to spoil it by going back.''