Joe Thomas will be starring in a new comedy 'The Festival'.

The 33-year-old actor shot to fame in the hit Channel 4 series 'The Inbetweeners' and the subsequent two movies, and now Thomas is attached to the new comedy written and produced by Iain Morris and Damon Beesley.

'The Festival' follows a group of students as they graduate and head to a music festival and has been described as a coming-of-age comedy.

Morris told Variety: ''I'm delighted to be making this film with my 'Inbetweeners' partners Film4 and Entertainment. Going to a music festival is a quintessential British rite of passage just like a lads' holiday or backpacking so it seemed like a natural fit for me to try and find then humour and fun in festivals.''

Thomas will star alongside Claudia O'Doherty, Hammed Animashaun, Jemaine Clement, Hannah Tointon and Kurt Yaeger.

Production company Fudge Park, which produced 'The Inbetweeners', is also reportedly attached to the film and is the first to be greenlit with Film4 and Entertainment.

Fudge Park recently produced the BBC Three series 'White Gold' - which also starred Thomas - and the upcoming movie, which is slated for a summer 2018 release, is its first feature with a screenplay penned by Keith Akushie and Joe Parham.

Daniel Battsek, director of Film4, said: ''Film4 are delighted to be working with Fudge Park and Entertainment again for the first time since the phenomenally successful 'Inbetweeners' movies.

''We're confident Iain and the rest of the team will produce another very funny and very commercial feature film.''

'The Inbetweeners Movie' and the sequel were both box office successes with the second film having the biggest opening weekend of 2014.