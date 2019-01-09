Joe Swash drinks a can of coke for breakfast every day.

The 36-year-old actor starts the morning with a sugary fizzy drink and though his girlfriend Stacey Solomon knows it's bad for him, she would never force him to change his habits.

Speaking on UK TV show 'Loose Women', she said: ''Joe has a full fat coke every day for breakfast.

''I don't stop him because it's up to him how he wants to live his life ... I might say think about what you're doing and what it could do to your body.''

But despite the sugary start to the day, Stacey insists Joe couldn't be healthier and the former 'X Factor' star admitted she ''struggles'' with his fitness levels because they remind her that she's out of shape.

She said: ''He exercises all the time. He goes to the gym religiously every day. He runs like Forrest Gump . He never stops running!

''It reminds me of how terribly unfit I am.

''I struggle with how great he is at certain things because it reminds me of how rubbish I am!''

Meanwhile, the 29-year-old presenter - who has sons Zachary, 10, and Leighton, six, from previous relationships - recently admitted she was pleased when Joe's car got broken into because the thieves stole the loud shirts he'd purchased to wear while working in Australia on ''I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!' spin-off show 'Extra Camp'

However, her joy was short-lived as the 36-year-old actor - who was go-karting with his 11-year-old son Harry at the time of the theft - was gifted a selection of replacement garments by the company who sold the originals to him as a goodwill gesture before he flew Down Under.

She said: ''He came back after shopping with, literally, the jazziest, lairy, out there shirts you've ever seen in your life. But bless him, a few days after he bought the shirts - and I didn't know what to say because he'd really made an effort, he'd gone for it and I couldn't say anything - all his shirts got stolen from the back of his car by somebody.

''I genuinely have never been so happy to have been robbed, so I thought 'Maybe he'll just take his regular wardrobe out there.' All of a sudden he runs into the front room with an email from the company he bought the clothes from saying, 'Don't worry we'll send you all new ones.' And then he wore them all series last year, bless him.''