Stacey Solomon doesn't want a hen party if her and Joe Swash get married.

The 29-year-old television host - who is expecting her first child with the actor, who has a son, Harry, 11 from a previous relationship - says she isn't keen on having a wild pre-party if her and the 37-year-old star do ever tie the knot.

Stacey opened up on UK TV show 'Loose Women' on Friday (12.04.19) - which she is a panellist on - and said: ''A hen do does not appeal to me.

''There is nothing worse than willy hats.''

The blonde beauty - who has two children Leighton, six, and Zachary, 10, from previous relationships - said that neither her or the former 'EastEnders' star have been contemplating marriage as they both want to settle down with their children first.

She said: ''Joe and I have both spoken about it and neither of us are headstrong about having that marriage contract.

''We're moving in together and probably want to have children before we get married.''

Stacey previously said that the pair are not in a rush to head down the aisle as neither of them are religious and would rather put their money towards their kids' futures.

She explained: ''We're not in any hurry to get married, neither of us are religious, we'd love to have a ceremony where we declare out love for each other but none of us are really big on marriage so we just want to really focus on our families and making sure the kids are happy - that's our first and foremost port of call. It's not a priority, the amount of people spend on a wedding, we could put our children through school or university - we have three children between us so we have to be sensible. [Our children] just want their parents to be happy.''