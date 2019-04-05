Joe Swash got caught watching porn on his girlfriend Stacey Solomon's phone.

The former 'Eastenders' actor - who is expecting his first child with the 'Loose Women' panellist - forgot to ''delete'' his X-rated browsing history when he was using his beau's phone and she got to see what naughty sites he'd been visiting.

Joe also once fell asleep in the middle of watching TV sex chat phone-in show 'Babestation' and when Stacey's sons got up in the morning and turned on the television they caught a glimpse of the lingerie-clad beauties.

Speaking to HuffPost UK at a Build LDN event, Joe said: ''I borrowed her phone to use it for porno purposes. I forgot to delete the history on it. This had been going on about a week. Stacey went through the week's history of porn. There was another time - I must have put 'Babestation' on and went to sleep. The next day, when her and the kids got up, they put the TV on and 'Babestation' was on.''

However, after getting caught enjoying adult entertainment by his long-time partner Joe decided that honesty would be the best policy and just admit he likes babes.

He simply added: ''Just own it.''

The 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!' winner also opened up on one occasion when Stacey - who he started dating in 2016 - vomited ''all over'' his white walls on one of their first dates after the couple got drunk on wine.

Opening up about one of the pair's first dates, he said: ''Stacey is not a big drinker, I am not either. You are at that stage where you don't fart in front of each other. We got to the shop to buy another bottle of wine and she ran up my stairs and by the time she got to the top of my stairs she had puked all the way up my white walls. Red claret all over the walls. But I quite enjoyed that. It just gave me more ammo for later in the relationship. That is what relationships are about really - getting ammo to use against them!''

Stacey, 29, has two sons, Zachary, 10, and Leighton, six, from previous relationships, whilst 37-year-old Joe has 11-year-old son Harry with his ex-partner Emma Sophocleous and the couple are now expecting their first child together.

And Joe insisted that their ''relationship works'' because the ITV panellist has a ''great memory''.

Joe added: ''Stacey is brilliant at that, she's got a great memory and remembers things from weeks ago. Stacey will tell me she's told me to do something, when she hasn't. I made a fish stew last night, there was no word of me doing dinner today. It always ends up with me being wrong but that's the way relationships work.''