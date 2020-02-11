Joe Swash hasn't had sex with Stacey Solomon for so long he will be ''nervous'' the next time they get to do it.

The 38-year-old actor revealed on 'Loose Women' on Tuesday (11.02.20), in which he appeared on the panel alongside his partner, that it's been quite a long time since he and Stacey made love due to their busy family life and the amount of hours he's spending on the ice rink rehearsing with his partner Alexandra Murphy for 'Dancing On Ice'.

Joe is worried that he won't know what to do when he and Stacey, 30, eventually get frisky again.

He said with a smile: ''It's been so long I think I'd be a little bit nervous the next time we do it.''

The former 'EastEnders' actor also moaned that he only gets a ''tiny percentage'' of the bed when Stacey invites her sons Zachary, 11, and Leighton, seven, and eight-month-old baby Rex - their child together - into their bedroom to sleep.

He said: ''Stacey still likes to sleep with the kids because they're gonna get older and there not gonna be able to do it. It just means that I get a tiny percentage of the bed. I do like it though.''

Stacey defended her record between the sheets on the programme insisting that it is Joe's gruelling schedule for 'Dancing On Ice' that it is to blame for their lack of a sex life.

She said: ''I love that Joe is doing something he really enjoys and his dance partner is amazing ... but I do miss him.''

Joe agreed with his girlfriend, adding: ''Alex loves Stacey, I have to say to her, 'Can we stop talking about Stacey,' because she loves Stacey that much. It's difficult for both of us, I'm training physically and mentally hard, and Stacey is working hard (as a mum) which she doesn't stop telling me about.''

Stacey - who first met Joe six years ago after she won 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!' and they started dating in 2016 - has previously spoken on 'Loose Women' to bemoan the pressure on couples to be intimate all the time and compared her sex life to ''a tumbleweed''.

Speaking on the ITV show back in 2018, she said: ''It'd be like a tumbleweed ... What makes me laugh is that 'can we survive a marriage without sex?' Why is there so much pressure on a marriage to be all that sexual?''

''It's not even a joke, I've got a full-time job, family to take care of. I don't think I could be with someone who wanted to have sex all the time.''