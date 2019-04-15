Anthony and Joe Russo say 'Avengers: Endgame' was a ''unique opportunity'' as filmmakers to ''wrap up 11 different franchises''.
Anthony and Joe Russo say 'Avengers: Endgame' is the ''conclusion of the grandest experiment in movie history''.
The acclaimed directing duo - who helmed 'Avengers: Infinity War' - boasted that the highly-anticipated flick, which wraps up the third phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was a ''unique opportunity'' as filmmakers to ''wrap up 11 different franchises''.
In an interview with the Upcoming, Joe said: ''We knew it was gonna be probably the conclusion of the grandest experiment in movie history which is the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
''There's people all over the world who are so connected to these characters and they've spent so much of their time and their thought and their energy you know going on this journey for 11 years.
''It felt like a really, really unique opportunity as a storyteller to tell a story wrapping up you know 11 different franchises.''
As for how the directors dealt with the pressure of 22 films cumulating in this movie, Anthony revealed that it's important the brothers ''defer from our own excitement'' and ''block out the noise around the films.''
He said: ''It's interesting we can't really - because these movies have become so significant to audiences and that's something we certainly respect obviously and we value greatly - but for Joe and I we can't get lost in that.
''We really have to defer from our own excitement, our own passion, our own fandom to help us, to guide us through this process in terms of the choices that we make as filmmakers and the narrative that we design so for us.
''We have to block out a lot of the noise around the films and really focus on the story that we've been telling, especially together on our own work that we started together on 'Captain America: Winter Soldier'''.
