The Russo brothers were determined to follow their instincts while making 'Avengers: Infinity War'.

The long-awaited Marvel movie has proven to be a huge hit with critics and at the box office, and Joe Russo - who co-directed the superhero film alongside his brother Anthony Russo - has revealed how they approached the project.

Joe said: ''We do our best work when we follow our instincts and tell the story we want to tell.

''We've had one or two experiences early in our careers where we didn't do that and we learned a very hard lesson: When you try to predict what an audience wants, you're going to make mush. When you commit to the story you want to tell, it tends to have a much more resonant impact on the audience.

''The audience can tell you they love chocolate ice cream, but if you give it to them every day, they're going to get sick of it real fast. You've got to stay ahead of them.''

Meanwhile, Anthony admitted they needed bring a relatable element to the film, even though it features a group of superheroes, such as Iron Man, Thor and Captain America.

Speaking to Variety, he shared: ''Unless you have real stakes, you're sort of limited in terms of the emotional impact a story can have on you.

''You have to go to very difficult places for the stakes to feel real, for the characters to feel like they have something to lose, for the audience to feel like they have something at risk.

''What we're looking for in storytelling or art is emotional catharsis. And that's not simply getting what you want. It's getting an emotional experience that makes you feel and respond to it and energises you on some level.''