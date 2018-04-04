Anthony and Joe Russo have urged fans not to spoil any part of 'Avengers: Infinity War'.

The two brothers - who have helmed all the 'Avengers' movies to date and are currently finishing the fourth instalment - are eagerly anticipating for fans to see the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster.

But the filmmakers have taken to Twitter to post a note asking fans not to give any spoilers about the highly-anticipated movie.

They said: ''To the greatest fans in the world. We're about to embark on the 'Avengers: Infinity War' press tour.

''We will be visiting fans all over the world screening only a limited amount of select footage from the film in order to avoid spoiling the story for future viewers.

''We will not screen the film in its entirety the Los Angeles premiere shortly before the film's global release.

''Everyone involved with the film has worked incredibly hard the past two years maintaining the highest level of secrecy.

''Only a handful of people know the film's true plot. We're asking that when you see Infinity War, in the coming months, that you maintain the same level of secrecy so that all fans can have an equal experience when they watch it for the first time.

''Don't spoil it for others, the same way you wouldn't want it spoiled for you. Good luck and happy viewing. #ThanosDemandsYourSilence (sic)''

'Avengers: Infinity War' will see the hero squad, which includes Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), The Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), Vision (Paul Bettany), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) and Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), join forces with the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' troop to save the Earth.

The two teams will have to work together to fight intergalactic tyrant Thanos, but they will also receive a helping hand from Spider-Man (Tom Holland), Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), Dr Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), as well as Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), which will mark the star's debut in a Marvel production.