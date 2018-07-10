'Avengers 4' is already being edited.

The much-anticipated new Marvel movie - which is a sequel to 2018's 'Avengers: Infinity War' - is currently in the early process of being edited down by directors Anthony and Joe Russo, according to studio president Kevin Feige.

He shared: ''We're just starting the edit. The brothers have worked on their cut, and we've been together in the editing room for a couple weeks now, so it's very early days.

''But it's much earlier than usual, right? Usually, we're still filming.

'''Captain Marvel' comes out in March, while this one comes out in May and we're already starting. It's fun to get a jump, it's good having already shot the majority of the movie. So we're just getting into our traditional editorial process now.''

The Marvel movies - which includes the recently released 'Ant-Man and the Wasp' - all work to very tight production and release schedules.

But Feige has insisted that in spite of the inevitable headaches, the studio's post-production scheduling process works very well.

Speaking to Birth.Movies.Death, he explained: ''We try - what's the analogy, that a goldfish will grow to the size of the bowl? 'Ant-Man and the Wasp' had very little post and yet we made a lot of strides in post, and we did a lot of very good maneuvering on it with the limited time we had.

'''Avengers 4' has much more time; 'Thor: Ragnarok' had much more time and we did a lot. You always fill the time you have. Either you have a lot of time and it really motivates you to think things through, or you have no time, and it really motivates you to think things through!''