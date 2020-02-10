Joe Russo thinks 'Star Wars' is Kevin Feige's ''first and true love''.

The 48-year-old director has spoken out in support for the Marvel Studios president, who is currently developing his own 'Star Wars' movie, and Joe has tried to reassure fans of the money-spinning sci-fi franchise that his film will be ''passionate, emotional and unique''.

He told The Hollywood Reporter: '''Star Wars' is Kevin's first and true love.

''He's a man who has a very, very large basement filled with enough 'Star Wars' paraphernalia to fill a museum. Whatever he does with it is going to be passionate, emotional and unique.''

Meanwhile, another of Hollywood's best known directors, James Cameron, recently claimed the success of 'Avengers: Endgame' has led him to believe that his 'Avatar' sequels can be as big as the original.

And Joe - who helmed 'Endgame' alongside his brother Anthony - feels flatted by the director's praise.

Joe shared: ''He was a huge influence on us growing up.

''We always say the script for 'Aliens' is the template for most modern filmmaking. It spawned an era of commercial movies that owe their DNA and lineage to that script.

''He's the godfather of modern commercial cinema along with Spielberg and Lucas. When someone says something like that about a movie you made, when you grew up on their films, it's hard to process.

''The little kid inside of you certainly is ecstatic and validated.

''[Cameron is] not wrong in saying there's hope. There's certainly always hope.

''We have to look to ourselves to provide the right kind of entertainment to get people to come out of the house. It's more competitive than it's ever been. I think [audiences] want new and interesting concepts.''