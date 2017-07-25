Joe Russo has teased that 'Avengers: Infinity War' will have some ''intense surprises''.

The next two Avengers movies have been announced as the end of Phase 4 in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the filmmaker - who is helming the two films with his brother Anthony Russo - accepts that fans believe they know what will happen in the plot from watching the other Marvel movies but he insists there's going to be some shocks for cinema goers.

Speaking at San Diego Comic-Con, Russo said: ''I think fans should be prepared for some very intense surprises in these movies. My brother and I believe in stakes; I believe that everything has to come to an end at some point, in order for it to have value, and so I think the audience should be prepared.''

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige also reiterated the filmmaker's hints and promises that it's going to be an ''emotional'' roller coaster.

Feige said: ''I think it will be emotional for a lot of different reasons.

''And I think as all of our films try to do, we want to have laughs, we want to have the heart, we want to have the humour, and 'Infinity War' has all that.''

'Avengers: Infinity War' will see the hero squad - Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), The Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), Vision (Paul Bettany), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) and Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) - join forces with the Guardians of the Galaxy.

The two teams will have to work together to fight Thanos, with some help from newcomers Spider-Man (Tom Holland), Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman) and the screen debut of Captain Marvel (Brie Larson).

Russo also revealed at Comic-Con that 'Infinity War' is currently the longest 'Avengers' movie so far.

He said: ''The current cut is over two-and-a-half hours. Most of it's a movie you could show, but there's still a lot of work left to be done, I still have a couple of scenes that we haven't finished from Avengers 3 that I'm shooting in the next few months with my brother and it's certainly gonna be a film that lives in the two and half hour, two and a half hour-plus range.''