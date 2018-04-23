The sequel to 'Avengers: Infinity War' could ''easily be a three-hour film''.

The directing duo of Anthony and Joe Russo have given fans an insight into what they can expect from the fourth 'Avengers' movie, revealing it's set to be the longest film in the history of the franchise.

Joe said: ''It's pretty long. I'm not sure we should say how long it is because people tend to get really excited...

''It's our longest rough cut of any of the four movies.''

Joe subsequently confessed that the movie could stretch beyond the three-hour mark.

Despite this, he promised that he and his brother will be ''very hard on the material'', meaning they won't keep any scenes in the film that aren't necessary.

He told Collider: ''It could easily be a three-hour film. We're very hard on the material, we like it to play at a certain pace. I think it will be longer than 'Avengers 3'.''

Last week, meanwhile, it was revealed that the Russo brothers gave Tom Holland a ''really fake script'' to stop him revealing the secrets of 'Avengers: Infinity War'.

The directors have gone to great lengths to keep details of their latest effort under wraps, including giving the Spider-Man actor - who finds it hard to remain tight-lipped - a fake script.

Joe explained: ''Tom's had a couple of slip-ups in the past, he's on the black list now.

''We wrote fake scripts, we wrote a really fake script for Tom Holland.''