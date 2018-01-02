'Avengers: Infinity War' is set to shake up life for Thor following the end of 'Thor: Ragnarok', according to directors the Russo brothers.

At the end of the third movie starring Chris Hemsworth as the Norse God - which was released in October 2017 - the titular character finds his home world of Asgard in ruins, and life isn't set to get any easier for the character in the upcoming Marvel comics ensemble movie either.

Anthony and Joe Russo, who are directing the feature, have announced the story of 'Avengers: Infinity War' picks up right where 'Thor: Ragnarok' left off, meaning the God of Thunder will still be picking up the pieces of his shattered home world.

Asked which character he was looking forward to seeing on the big screen the most, Anthony Russo, 44, said: ''I'm going to pick Thor because Thor, we're picking up his story from the end of 'Thor: Ragnarok' and at the end of that film as any fan would know his home planet of Asgard is destroyed, and so the character is in new territory so to speak, because his past has been torn away from him to a degree.''

The filmmaker also compared Thor's storyline to that of fellow Marvel star Captain America, played by Chris Evans, in the Russo brothers' first movie for the franchise, 'Captain America: Winter Soldier'.

Speaking to ComicBook.com, Anthony said: ''I think it's very similar to Captain America's situation when we picked up his story in Winter Solider when Joe and I came on to do our first movie for Marvel. Cap was in a place where we were very much catching him up in the modern world and seeing what that meant to him, and figuring out how you move a character that far forward and that far away from where they started back during the 40s, so I think in Thor we have similar opportunities with that character in this movie is that he's going through a radical transformation and he's moving forward in a way where he can never go back, and that's always a fun place to be with a character as a storyteller.''