Anthony and Joe Russo had to ''pinch themselves'' on the set of 'Avengers: Infinity War'.

The directing duo - who took the helm of the new Marvel movie - couldn't believe they managed to get such a big group of movie stars together to have the Avengers meet the Guardians of the Galaxy.

Speaking to HeyUGuys, Anthony said: ''In the moment, you can't believe you're combining these two elements that you never thought could be smashed into one another. That's the fun of it. We pinch ourselves all the time and the actors do too. The actors find it a really remarkable occurrence to be encountering these characters in one [movie].''

Meanwhile, Tom Holland - who plays the part of Spider-Man in the Marvel Universe - previously admitted his time on the set of 'Avengers: Infinity War' was ''bizarre''.

He explained: ''To be 21 and to get the chance to work with people like this is amazing. It was just a real whirlwind to walk on set and see 30 of your favourite actors dressed up like superheroes, just having a coffee and hanging out. It was so bizarre.''

And Karen Gillan - who plays Nebula - revealed that there was a ''sociable'' atmosphere on the set.

She shared: ''It's very sociable. When you are shooting a film like this, there is a lot of time between setups because they do huge laying of the set and the props.

''Everyone has a lot of time to hang out and get to know each other. Robert [Downey Jr] is the one who hosts the lunch for everyone, that's really nice. We all get to interact with each other a lot.''