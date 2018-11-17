Joe Perry has been released from hospital.

The 68-year-old guitarist was taken into hospital after he experienced breathing difficulties on Saturday (10.11.18) after he performed alongside Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden in New York City, but Joe has been allowed to leave the medical facility where he was receiving treatment and has now returned home.

A representative for the Aerosmith star told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''Joe Perry was released from the hospital yesterday and is home and doing well.''

It was previously reported that Joe collapsed backstage at Madison Square Garden before he was taken into hospital.

And Joe's rep subsequently released a statement confirming he was at a hospital in New York.

A statement read: ''Following a guest performance during Billy Joel's show last night at Madison Square Garden, Joe Perry experienced shortness of breath and was treated backstage by paramedics who gave the guitarist oxygen and used a tracheal tube to clear his airway before taking him to a hospital.

''This morning Perry remains in the hospital where he is alert and responsive.''

News of Joe's health concerns came shortly after his band announced an 18-date Las Vegas residency entitled 'Deuces Are Wild' for April 2019.

The 'Dream On' hitmakers - which also includes Steven Tyler, Brad Whitford, Tom Hamilton and Joey Kramer - announced they will kick off their ''hot, sexy rock and roll'' shows on April 6 at the Park Theater at the new Park MGM venue.

Teasing their ''epic'' plans, frontman Steven and Joe said: ''We are going to bring hot, sexy rock and roll to Vegas!

''The residency allows us to take 50 years of performing experience and create a one-of-a-kind show with the best music, best production design, best sound, in a world-class state of the art venue. These shows will be epic!''