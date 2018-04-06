Joe Manganiello has teased the Deathstroke movie is still in the works.

The 41-year-old actor made a cameo as the DC Comics villain in the post-credit scene in last year's 'Justice League' alongside Jesse Eisenberg who reprised his role as Lex Luthor, and a project has been teased to be in the works for months.

Now, speaking to Variety, Manganiello teased that the DC Extended Universe movie is still happening and said: ''There are things in the works, that's all I can say.''

Manganiello was first meant to appear in 'The Batman' when Ben Affleck was still at the helm of the project.

But after the actor - who also plays The Caped Crusader - stepped away from directing duties, Matt Reeves took over and has since started from scratch.

Deathstroke was created by Marv Wolfman and George Perez and the mercenary and assassin first appeared in 'The New Teen Titans #2' back in 1980.

Although he is the archenemy of the Teen Titans, he has been the adversary of other heroes in the DC universe including Batman and Green Arrow.

In the TV series 'Arrow', the character is portrayed by Manu Bennett.

The DCEU has a number of projects lined up in the works including 'Aquaman', 'The Flash', 'Wonder Woman 2', 'Suicide Squad 2', 'Gotham City Sirens' and 'Shazam!'.

Recently, Ava DuVernay joined Warner Bros. Studios to direct her first superhero movie which is based on the DC Comics series of the same name, 'New Gods'.

The DCEU was first kicked off back in 2013 with 'Man of Steel' and has seen a number of films under the banner including 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice', 'Suicide Squad', 'Wonder Woman' and 'Justice League'.

This year fans will see Jason Momoa reprise his role as Aquaman in his standalone film as the King of Atlantis.