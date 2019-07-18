Joe Manganiello was nervous about working with his wife Sofia Vergara.

The 'Magic Mike' star collaborated with his spouse on 'Bottom Of The 9th' and he admits he was initially worried about the duo working alongside each other.

Speaking during an appearance on Good Morning America, he said: ''My wife and I wound up together but didn't want to work together because we like each other. We are protective of our private life and so when you work together in this industry, you open your marriage up to certain public scrutiny that we didn't really want to go through. There was a big debate about that but she was having trouble finding a script or movie that she really wanted to do. When I read the script originally, I actually thought of her for it. She really loved it and said, 'We will figure it out.' It was a pleasure, it was the best.''

Joe recently insisted being married to the 'Modern Family' star wasn't ''work'' and claimed his relationship with Sofia was the ''greatest thing'' to ever happen to him.

He said: ''The biggest adjustment in marriage? Coming to grips with the idea that someone who is not related to you could possibly love you that much. She was it for me. People say things like, 'Marriage and relationships are work'. But it's not. Life is hard. Having somebody to help you deal with it is the greatest thing that ever happened.''

And Joe isn't the only one who cannot believe his luck after his wife recently admitted she must have done something good to ''get that reward''.

She shared: ''I'm very lucky. I must have done something really right in my life to get that reward ... I'm good but I'm not a very, very good person. But, he's better than me. He supports me in everything. I think he realises how important it is for [women to have] opportunities, for women to have [their] own thing going [on]. He always, actually, tells me, he's like, 'You know, one of the things that draws me so much to you is that you were, like, the first woman [who] I went out with that is really, really, like, independent.'''