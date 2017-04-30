Joe Manganiello wants to get ''gigantic'' for a movie.

The 40-year-old actor is happy to work out and get in shape for a role and thinks it would be fun to push himself to the limits with his training and see how much he can bulk up.

He said: '''True Blood', 'Magic Mike' - those required very specific training. I had to train like a bodybuilder would for a competition ... This past year I've broken almost every personal [training] record I had, so that was really fun.

''It would be fun to compete in a team CrossFit game. I'd love to have some kind of role that requires me to be as jacked as possible - just gigantic - and be able to train that way and really pack it on.''

And Joe - who is married to Sofia Vergara - thinks it is a lot of ''fun'' to push himself to the point of not recognising himself.

He said: ''When I was doing 'Sabotage' (2014 movie). I'd go to the gym and I was 6ft 5in, 250lb with tattoos all over me - you know, people are like, 'Who the f**k is this guy?' I'm still me, but the way people react to me is different.

''And it's kind of fun, to walk around and to look in the mirror and not recognise yourself.''

While shooting 'Magic Mike XXL', Joe tore his bicep and it was a very slow recovery process.

He told Men's Fitness magazine: ''I had to lay off it for months. And when I did come back to training, I had to start really, really light.

''It's not a quick injury to come back from - you're really starting from scratch. I was injured early on and had to continue shooting - you know, the show must go on.

''But if you don't need to perform right away, I'd say take some time off. I see people who make mistakes about when it's time to rehabilitate and they wind up in trouble.''