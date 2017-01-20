Joe Manganiello had fun singing to his favourite rock songs at his 40th birthday party last weekend.
Joe Manganiello serenaded wife Sofia Vergara at his birthday party.
The 'Smurfs: The Lost Village' star had ''a blast'' at his Joechella-themed 40th birthday party last weekend and particularly enjoyed belting out some of his favourite songs along with rock band Steel Panther, who provided the entertainment.
He said: ''At my wedding I sang 'Sweet Child o' Mine' to my wife... They played 'Sweet Child o' Mine,' so I had to get up and sing that. They did a heavy metal, '80s kind of White Snake version of 'I Want It That Way' from the Backstreet Boys, my director from 'Magic Mike XXX' was there and I wound up onstage for that and he filmed it.
''It was a blast -- great party!''
And Joe revealed the name of his party - a pun on the famous Coachella Music & Arts festival - was all his own idea.
He explained to 'Extra': ''I just knew that I was gonna have Steel Panther play at the party so a friend of mine, we were going back and forth with what to call it and we came up with... the Joechella Music & Arts Festival.''
Joe and Sofia love to throw parties, and last summer the celebrated the 'Modern Family' star's 44th birthday with a lemon-themed bash.
The brunette beauty's 23-year-old son Manolo donned a fruity costume for the occasion, and Sofia documented the festivities on Snapchat with a custom lemon filter.
At one stage, she even donned Manolo's outfit, which came complete with a yellow hat.
She also showed off her stunning cake, which was topped with a giant edible flower, and a limoncello bar at the celebration.
Manolo had also shared an Instagram video in which he wished his mother a happy birthday - but she stopped him from revealing her age.
He told the camera: ''Happy birthday, Mom. I can't believe you're turning...''
As Sofia stopped him from revealing her age, he captioned the clip: ''18. She's turning 18. #HappyVerde (sic)''
