Joe Manganiello ''loves'' his wife Sofia Vergara's entrepreneurial spirit and ambition.
The couple tied the knot in 2015, and as both their careers have grown since they walked down the aisle four years ago, Sofia says her attitude toward ''work and business'' has only served to make Joe fall for her more.
She said: ''He loves that I love to work, that I love to be creative, that I'm always planning my ventures, that I'm always excited about work and about business. He loves that.''
As her career picked up, the 46-year-old actress had to learn how to ''balance work and family'', and says the best trick she's learned is developing the ability to ''delegate'' - including hiring help.
Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', the 'Modern Family' star said: ''I think the important thing that I have learned [about balancing work and family] is that you have to learn how to delegate. You can't do everything yourself. You have to surround yourself with people you know can help you. To pay someone's salary, it's an investment so you can do more things, so you can trust people to help you do all the things you want.''
Sofia and Joe, 42, are no strangers to gushing over one another, and the 'Magic Mike' star revealed last year he was still ''coming to grips'' with the he has married his celebrity crush.
He said: ''The biggest adjustment in marriage? Coming to grips with the idea that someone who is not related to you could possibly love you that much. She was it for me.
''People say things like, 'Marriage and relationships are work'. But it's not. Life is hard. Having somebody to help you deal with it is the greatest thing that ever happened.''
