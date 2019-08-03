Joe Longthorne has died.

The 64-year-old singer and entertainer passed away on Saturday (03.08.19) morning at his home in Blackpool, surrounded by his family, including his husband of 21 years Jamie.

Joe's family said in a statement: ''It is with the deepest sadness that we have to announce that the nation's beloved entertainer Joe Longthorne MBE passed away peacefully in the early hours of today at his cherished home in Blackpool.

''Joe died in his bedroom, laying in the arms of his devoted husband of 21 years Jamie, with his rosary beads clutched tight to his chest. He leaves behind sister Ann and brother John. Our deepest sympathies and condolences go out to Jamie and all the family at this sad time.''

Joe was born on 31st May 1955 in Kingston upon Hull to musical parents, Fred and Teresa. He shot to fame in 1981 as a singer and impressionist on the TV show 'Search For A Star'. He had a weekly appearance as the Special Guest Star on the Les Dennis 'The Laughter Show' series, which led to his first television special.

However, at the pinnacle of his career in 1989, Joe was diagnosed with the blood cancer Lymphoma.

He said at the time: ''Cancer is not a word you expect to hear when things are going so well. I felt invincible and suddenly out of the blue I felt helpless. I had two choices, to give in or fight. I chose the latter. I got up dusted myself off and got on with life.''

Eventually the Lymphoma deteriorated into Leukaemia and Joe underwent a bone marrow transplant in 2005. The star made a recovery and embarked on an extensive nationwide tour in 2007.

He has also battled mouth cancer.

In 2010, his autobiography was published and the Variety Club recognised him with a special award of a ''Silver Heart'' for his extensive charity work.

And in 2012, he was recognised for his extensive charity work with a MBE in The Queens Diamond Jubilee Birthday Honours List.