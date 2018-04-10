DNCE singer Joe Jonas has revealed he teases his brother Nick about previously dating Delta Goodrem.
The DNCE singer appears alongside Delta, 33, on the show's judging panel and Joe has admitted he's taken the opportunity to tease his sibling about his ten-month relationship with Delta back in 2012, admitting it's been raised a ''few times''.
Appearing on 'The Kyle And Jackie O Show', Joe explained: ''There's a few times it has been brought up and luckily it's like a brother-and-sister relationship (between) me and her and we can really mess with each other and have a good time.''
Joe, 28, also joked that he'll be using the situation to his advantage on the singing show.
He said: ''It definitely helps. It definitely helps.''
This comes shortly after Joe's wife-to-be Sophie Turner revealed she was a troublemaker during her teenage years.
The 22-year-old actress - who announced her engagement to Joe in October last year - revealed that while she is more of a ''mediator'' these days, she used to be quite fiery.
Asked about her new movie 'Josie', and whether she identifies more with her character's troublemaking or mediating sides, she said: ''I think I used to be one that would stir up trouble. Now, I don't think I'm that so much; I'm more of a mediator.
''To be honest, I just stay out of everyone's business. I stay out of everything, I'm very impartial.''
The 'Game of Thrones' star insisted she has mellowed over the years, and she's now ''grown up''.
She explained: ''I'm definitely not a troublemaker anymore, but I'm sure I was when I was 17, 18. I just wanted to get into trouble. Now I'm an adult, you know? I'm grown up.''
