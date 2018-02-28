Joe Jonas is being sued over allegations his assistant crashed his car into someone else's vehicle.

The 28-year-old DNCE singer's assistant was driving his 2012 Audi A6 in Hollywood in 2016 when she allegedly made a left turn in an intersection and crashed into another car, according to TMZ, who have seen the legal documents.

Gerald Marcus, the woman's lawyer, said the registration plates were checked and it was confirmed that the car belonged to the singer.

While it is not known whether Joe was in the car at the time, no police report was filed and there are no witnesses.

However, the woman is still pursuing legal action against the 'Cake By The Ocean' hitmaker and his assistant for negligence, claiming she was injured in the crash.

She also claims she has endured mental and physical pain, incurred medical expenses and a loss of earnings.

Earlier this month, the singer's security system thwarted a thief as he tried to break into his home.

An intruder was captured on the home surveillance system at Joe's San Fernando Valley property in California at the beginning of February at around 9pm, when the unidentified person was seen messing with the security cameras shortly before he triggered the alarm.

Joe's team received a notification of the alarm being triggered but the culprit - who did not manage to steal or damage anything - is said to have fled the scene before anyone had time to arrive.

However, a trespass report has since been filed with the local police and they are reportedly investigating the incident.

Joe - who is engaged to 'Game of Thrones' actress Sophie Turner - previously admitted he has been constantly adjusting and adapting to the pitfalls of fame and success throughout his life.

The singer and his brothers Nick and Kevin were given their own Disney show during their teens, but he confessed that living his life under the spotlight is not something that's always come naturally to him.

He explained: ''I grew up around it, so it hasn't always been an easy thing for me, but you learn to adjust and adapt to how you're comfortable.

''Ultimately, there are things that you're going to be cool with and things that are going to be tough to get over.''