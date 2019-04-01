Joe Jonas slid into fiancee Sophie Turner's DMs.

The Jonas Brothers singer and 'Game of Thrones' star's mutual friends wanted to match-make the couple for a ''longtime'', but Sophie says ''one fine day', the 'Sucker' hitmaker - who she got engaged to in October 2017, after just over a year of dating - took matters into his own hands and decided to send her a private message on Instagram.

Recalling how they first started talking, Sophie told the May issue of Harper's Bazaar UK magazine: ''We had a lot of mutual friends.

''And they'd been trying to introduce us for a long time.

''We were following each other on Instagram and he direct-messaged me one fine day, out of the blue.''

The 23-year-old actress admitted that she and her soon-to-be-husband ''balance each other out'' because she is a pessimist and Joe is the complete opposite.

She gushed: ''He's lovely. He's just the funniest.

''You wouldn't expect he's about to turn 30 this year. ''He's the most fun, energetic, positive person I've ever seen. I'm pessimistic, so we balance each other out.''

Sophie also revealed that the couple want their upcoming wedding to be an intimate affair, unlike Joe's brother Nick Jonas' three-day celebration with his wife Priyanka Chopra - who he also spoke to first on social media.

Sophie said: ''We're trying to keep it [the wedding] as low-key as possible, so it's more of an intimate thing.''

The 'X-Men: Dark Phoenix' star recently admitted she was ''fully preparing'' herself to be single ''for the rest of her life'' before she met the DNCE star.

Sophie is glad she ''found the right person'' after getting engaged and she feels she is a ''much older soul'' now.

She said: ''I was fully preparing myself to be single for the rest of my life. I think once you've found the right person, you just know. I feel like I'm much older a soul than I am in age. I feel like I've lived enough life to know.''

And before she was with Joe, Sophie revealed she ''experimented'' with women and insisted she loves a ''soul not a gender''.

She added: ''I've met enough guys to know - I've met enough girls to know. I don't feel 22. I feel like 27, 28. Everyone experiments. It's part of growing up. I love a soul, not a gender.''

The May issue of Harper's Bazaar UK is on sale from Thursday (04.04.19).