Joe Jonas has joked he has ''permanent hearing damage'' from listening to screaming fans during his time in the Jonas Brothers.

The 28-year-old musician was a member of the popular band alongside his brothers Nick and Kevin from 2005 and 2013, and has joked that he as ''absolutely'' suffered damage to his hearing thanks to the thousands of screaming fans he used to encounter every day.

When asked if he had sustained ''permanent hearing damage'' from years spent in the presence of screaming fans, he said: ''Absolutely. And I've realised I've gotten used to it. Yesterday somebody in the audience [at 'The Voice Australia'] had a high-pitched scream and the other judges sort of winced. I was just over there like, 'Oh, yep - I'm familiar with that one.'''

And it's not just the screaming fans that the DNCE singer remembers from his time in the boy band, as he also cringed whilst looking back on his ''strong phase'' of straightening his long locks.

When asked what his biggest Jonas Brothers regret is, he said: ''Oooh, I had a pretty strong phase of flat-iron long hair. There is this group from Germany called Tokio Hotel and we just loved their style and slowly began to emulate it, which was probably not the smartest idea. They are basically a hair metal band.''

The 'Cake By The Ocean' singer grew up in the spotlight after starting the Jonas Brothers when he was just a teenager, and admits that whilst he was taught to avoid uncomfortable topics in interviews, he now doesn't like to feel ''guarded''.

Speaking to Stellar magazine, he said: ''You know, I've heard it all. I've been asked it all. Working with, say, Disney, or just being young ... I got taught to divert. And I ended up disliking that, because musicians write songs and speak about what we're going through. I don't ever want to feel like I'm guarded again.''