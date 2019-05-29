Joe Jonas says taking off his purity ring ''felt good''.

The 29-year-old singer - who recently wed 'Game of Thrones' star Sophie Turner - appeared on Capital Breakfast with his brothers and bandmates Kevin, 31, and Nick, 26, on Wednesday (29.05.19) and the trio had to answer a question left for them by Miley Cyrus about the rings he and his brothers used to wear as a sign of their chastity.

Although each of the brothers stopped wearing their rings before their weddings - Nick tied the knot with Priyanka Chopra last year while Kevin has been married to Danielle Jonas since 2009 - Joe admitted that he enjoyed removing the jewellery.

Host Roman Kemp said: ''Now, you can imagine, Miley Cyrus coming on to the show live ... we gave her one question and one question only for the Jonas Brothers.''

Joe jokingly replied: ''Oh no!''

A pre-recorded clip then played of Miley - who dated Nick from June 2006 until December 2007 - asking: ''Did it feel so good taking off your purity ring? And did it feel so good taking off your purity ring, you know what I'm saying!''

Joe replied:'' Um, yeah.''

Roman then exclaimed: ''Yeah it did! So there you go, I told you it was a proper Miley Cyrus question!''

The 'Sucker' hitmaker went on to insist that although his secret Las Vegas wedding to Sophie, 23, was ''lit'', the low-key affair was exposed when their pal Diplo showed off the nuptials on his Instagram account.

When asked how the wedding was, Joe replied: ''It was lit!''

Roman then enquired: ''Diplo ruined it for you though?''

Joe said: ''Diplo did!''

Roman continued: ''He posted it on Instagram!''

Joe said: ''I do love Diplo but he loves his 'gram more than a 13-year-old. He posts every five seconds. He literally, like, live streamed with dog face filters.

''We just laughed. We loved it, we thought it was ridiculous. We just loved that he was walking into the chapel and he was like, 'Gonna hit this wedding real quick.' ''