Joe Jonas is ''incredibly proud'' of his wife Sophie Turner after she received an Emmy nomination.

The 23-year-old actress is in the running to scoop the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series prize for her portrayal of Sansa Stark in the award-winning HBO series 'Game of Thrones', and her husband couldn't help but sing her praises when he heard of the news.

Taking to his Instagram account, the 29-year-old singer uploaded a photograph of him and his talented lover and said: ''Emmy nominated @SophieT. I'm so incredibly proud of you.''

The couple are currently honeymooning in the Maldives after they tied the knot in a star-studded wedding ceremony at Le Chateau de Tourreau in Sarrians, France, last month.

Sophie's maid of honour was her co-star and best friend Maisie Williams whilst Joe's brothers Nick and Kevin attended with their wives, Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas respectively.

Wilmer Valderrama and his girlfriend Amanda Pacheco were also joined at the wedding reception by fellow guests Ashley Graham and husband Justin Ervin.

Joe and Sophie legally married in May in Las Vegas and the actress previously revealed her dad was ''beyond pleased'' when he found out she'd got hitched to Joe.

She said: ''My dad was beyond pleased when I married a musician because it was always kind of, 'You have to marry a rugby player or a musician.' So I got one of them right ... He's getting into the Jonas Brothers. They weren't his demographic, but he's getting into them now and he loves them and the new music is fantastic.''

And Joe recently revealed his own parents found out about his wedding online but he didn't think they'd mind because it was only the ''legal portion'' of the marriage.

He said: ''They did find out online. Well, in my mind, you know, that was the legal portion of the marriage. So I was thinking, like, 'Look, this is not the most important day' There's an important day, I mean, I'll keep private, but ahead of us. So we were, like, this is just whoever's in town.''