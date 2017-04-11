Joe Jonas prefers being in DNCE to being a solo artist because it's too ''overwhelming'' going it alone.

The 27-year-old singer shot to fame as one third of the Jonas Brothers in 2005 at the age of 12 - along with his siblings Nick, 24, and Kevin, 29 - and unlike his youngest brother Nick he is much more comfortable being in a group as its less ''competitive''.

Speaking to the new issue of Something About magazine, he admitted: ''It can be pretty stressful and overwhelming, and I think there's a lot more competition when you're solo. I've always felt comfortable being surrounded by really talented, hard-working individuals and I've been lucky to meet three of them again in my life who love this and work just as hard as me, and also have just as much fun. That's key for us.''

DNCE have announced their new single featuring Nicki Minaj called 'Kissing Strangers' and have promised they will drop new music to follow up their 2016 self-titled debut LP in the not so distant future.

On when fans can expect new tunes, the 'Cake By The Ocean' hitmaker said: ''We've been working on lots of new music. We don't have a set idea of when and what we're going to release because we're still vibing on this first record, but we've been excited to get something out there and continue to create. On tour it's hard to find studio time and our few days off we end up passing out. But it's not too far away that people will be able to hear new stuff.''

DNCE's new single 'Kissing Strangers' featuring Nicki Minaj will be released on Friday (14.04.17).